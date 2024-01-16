Record cold weather in northern Sweden since the beginning of the century
The lowest temperature in Sweden since the beginning of the new millennium was recorded on January 5 in the city of Vittänga in northern Sweden - minus 44.6 degrees. The previous record for the century was minus 44 degrees in Storbo in 2001.
The lowest temperature in Sweden since the beginning of the new millennium has been recorded in Vittanga in northern Sweden. The measurement of minus 44.6 degrees was made on January 5, the Swedish Meteorological Institute SMHI writes, UNN reports .
Details
The Swedish cold record is minus 53 degrees in 1941.
In 1999, 49 degrees Celsius was measured in Caresuando in the municipality of Kiruna.
This is the lowest temperature in Sweden this month and this century
The Swedish Meteorological Institute says that low temperatures have been recorded in Vittanga before. In November 1890, the thermometer there dropped to -43.0°C, which is still a record low for that month in Sweden.
At the same time, Swedish meteorologists note that the real record may be even lower, but the measuring station in the northernmost point of Sweden, Karesundo, failed when the temperature reached -43.6°C.
