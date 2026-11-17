On Tuesday, November 17, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clear spells. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, rain is expected across Ukraine during the day. Winds will be southeasterly, southwesterly in the western regions, at 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in the Carpathians in some areas.

Daytime temperatures will be 2–7°C above zero (8–13°C above zero in the southwest of the country and in Crimea) — the statement says.

Kyiv and the region will be cloudy and rainy on Tuesday. Temperatures will be 5–7°C.

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