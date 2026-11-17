Rain will cover Ukraine on November 17, with winds strengthening in the Carpathians
Kyiv • UNN
Rain and cloudy skies with sunny intervals are expected in Ukraine on November 17. Temperatures in Kyiv will be 5–7°C, while gusts of up to 20 m/s are possible in the Carpathians.
On Tuesday, November 17, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clear spells. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, rain is expected across Ukraine during the day. Winds will be southeasterly, southwesterly in the western regions, at 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in the Carpathians in some areas.
Daytime temperatures will be 2–7°C above zero (8–13°C above zero in the southwest of the country and in Crimea)
Kyiv and the region will be cloudy and rainy on Tuesday. Temperatures will be 5–7°C.
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