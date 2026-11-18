On Wednesday, November 18, it will be cloudy across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, an atmospheric front will bring rainy weather to Ukraine: warm, humid air will continue to arrive from the south, causing temperatures that are also pleasant for this time of year.

Moderate rain, with wet snow in the Carpathians. Winds predominantly southerly, 7–12 m/s; in the east and southeast of the country, gusts of 15–20 m/s. Daytime temperatures 8–13°C, and 5–10°C in the northeastern part - the statement says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy and rainy on Wednesday. Temperatures will be 9–11°C.

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