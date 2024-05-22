Rada plans to ban the evacuation of cars by parking inspectors during the war, but there is a nuance

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a bill prohibiting the evacuation of cars by a parking inspector during martial law, but such powers are planned to be given to employees of authorized units of the National Police. It also provides for an increase in fines for improper parking. This is reported by people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

Details

The Rada adopted as a basis No. 9092-3 on administrative offenses regarding the powers of parking inspectors in the field of road safety Zheleznyak said.

He noted that the relevant bill was supported by 234 people's deputies.

According to the draft law, it is prohibited to evacuate cars by a parking inspector during the legal regime of martial law in Ukraine or in certain areas where martial law has been imposed.

However, such powers will be granted to employees of authorized units of the National Police.

It is also planned to increase fines for parking in places where only persons with disabilities can park to UAH 1,700.

Fines for parking in places for charging electric cars are being increased from UAH 510 to UAH 850.

Recall

Since April 22 in Kiev , payment for parking has been restored, the cost of which varies depending on the zone from 5 to 35 UAH/hour on weekdays from 8 to 22 hours.