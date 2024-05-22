Rada plans to ban the evacuation of cars by parking inspectors during the war, but there is a nuance

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78624 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106792 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149683 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153792 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250139 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174106 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165368 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148315 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225800 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113056 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34052 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43557 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37703 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61978 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55971 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250139 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225800 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211854 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237608 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224422 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78624 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55971 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61978 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112862 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113765 views
Rada plans to ban the evacuation of cars by parking inspectors during the war, but there is a nuance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16525 views

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill prohibiting parking inspectors from evacuating cars during military operations, while simultaneously granting such powers to the National Police and increasing fines for improper parking.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a bill prohibiting the evacuation of cars by a parking inspector during martial law, but such powers are planned to be given to employees of authorized units of the National Police. It also provides for an increase in fines for improper parking. This is reported by people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

Details

The Rada adopted as a basis No. 9092-3 on administrative offenses regarding the powers of parking inspectors in the field of road safety

Zheleznyak said.

He noted that the relevant bill was supported by 234 people's deputies.

According to the draft law, it is prohibited to evacuate cars by a parking inspector during the legal regime of martial law in Ukraine or in certain areas where martial law has been imposed.

However, such powers will be granted to employees of authorized units of the National Police.

It is also planned to increase fines for parking in places where only persons with disabilities can park to UAH 1,700.

Fines for parking in places for charging electric cars are being increased from UAH 510 to UAH 850.

Recall

Since April 22 in Kiev , payment for parking has been restored, the cost of which varies depending on the zone from 5 to 35 UAH/hour on weekdays from 8 to 22 hours.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

