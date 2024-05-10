Putin proposes to reappoint Mishustin as prime minister

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has proposed reappointing Mikhail Mishustin as Russia's prime minister. This was stated by the speaker of the lower house of parliament Volodin, according to Reuters, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that Mishustin's approval by the Russian parliament is almost a foregone conclusion, as there is virtually no opposition in the parliament.

According to Russian law, the government resigned just before Putin was sworn in for his next six-year term in office.

Putin submits a proposal to the State Duma to nominate Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin for the post of Prime Minister - said Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Telegram.

Volodin added that today the MPs will make a responsible decision on behalf of their constituents on this issue.

Addendum

Putin appointed Mishustin, 58, as prime minister in January 2020, replacing Dmitry Medvedev. Along with other members of the Russian elite, he has been subject to Western sanctions in connection with the war in Ukraine.

