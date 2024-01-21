Putin expresses readiness to visit Pyongyang in the near future - Yonhap

North Korea said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his willingness to visit Pyongyang in the near future, and the country is ready to "welcome the closest friend of the Korean people with the greatest sincerity." This is reported by the South Korean Yonhap news agency, UNN reports.

Details

President Putin once again expressed his deep gratitude for the invitation of Chairman of the State Council Kim Jong Un to visit Pyongyang at a convenient time and expressed his readiness to visit the DPRK in the near future the DPRK's KCNA news agency said.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Sung-hui recently visited Ukraine.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin's visit to the North is being discussed between the two sides through "diplomatic channels.

The last time Putin visited North Korea was in July 2000.

North Korea announces test of an underwater nuclear drone