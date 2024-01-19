North Korea announces test of an underwater nuclear drone

North Korea has tested its submarine nuclear weapons system in protest against the joint military exercises of South Korea, the United States and Japan that took place this week. This was reported by Yonhap, UNN writes.

Details

The DPRK said that it had tested the Haeil-5-23 system in the Sea of Japan, but did not provide technical details or dates. Previous tests of older models, Haeil-1 and Haeil-2, were conducted in early 2023.

The test was called a "response" to the joint exercises of South Korea, the United States, and Japan that took place from Monday to Wednesday of this week after the DPRK's recent launch of a hypersonic missile.

Our Army's posture to counter submarine nuclear weapons is further refined, and its diverse maritime and underwater responses will continue to deter hostile military maneuvers by the U.S. and allied navies, - a North Korean ministry spokesman said in a statement.

Pyongyang criticized the allies' exercises and accused them of "confrontational hysteria.

For reference

In March last year, North Korea for the first time publicized the test of its Haeil-1 underwater attack drone, claiming that the "secret weapon" is capable of generating a "radioactive tsunami" and attacking enemies unseen. In April, the country tested the Haeil-2 attack drone.

