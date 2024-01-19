North Korea announces test of an underwater nuclear drone

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 93495 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110836 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140596 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137956 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176407 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171683 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283069 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178215 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167216 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148839 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106944 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 87942 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 40426 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 62527 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 49748 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 93495 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283069 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250647 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235765 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261052 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 49748 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140596 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106841 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106834 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122930 views
North Korea announces test of an underwater nuclear drone

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32093 views

North Korea has tested its Haeil-5-23 underwater nuclear weapon system in the Sea of Japan to protest joint military exercises between South Korea, the United States, and Japan. The country calls the drone a "secret weapon" capable of generating a "radioactive tsunami.

North Korea has tested its submarine nuclear weapons system in protest against the joint military exercises of South Korea, the United States and Japan that took place this week. This was reported by Yonhap, UNN writes.

Details

The DPRK said that it had tested the Haeil-5-23 system in the Sea of Japan, but did not provide technical details or dates. Previous tests of older models, Haeil-1 and Haeil-2, were conducted in early 2023.

Image

The test was called a "response" to the joint exercises of South Korea, the United States, and Japan that took place from Monday to Wednesday of this week after the DPRK's recent launch of a hypersonic missile.

Our Army's posture to counter submarine nuclear weapons is further refined, and its diverse maritime and underwater responses will continue to deter hostile military maneuvers by the U.S. and allied navies,

- a North Korean ministry spokesman said in a statement.

Pyongyang criticized the allies' exercises and accused them of "confrontational hysteria.

For reference

In March last year, North Korea for the first time publicized the test of its Haeil-1 underwater attack drone, claiming that the "secret weapon" is capable of generating a "radioactive tsunami" and attacking enemies unseen. In April, the country tested the Haeil-2 attack drone.

North Korean Foreign Minister arrives in Russia amid North Korea's missile test15.01.24, 10:59 • 29735 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

