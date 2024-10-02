Putin allows Russian prisoners to sign a contract and go to war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that allows prisoners to sign a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry and go to war in Ukraine, UNN reports citing the Russian media.

Details

According to rosmedia, the bill was passed by the state Duma in late September. Initially, the proposal to amend the Criminal Code to allow defendants to be released from criminal liability if they sign a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry was made by the Supreme Court of Russia.

Under current Russian legislation, criminal prosecution of conscripts or contractors can be suspended at the investigation stage, and convicted persons can be released from serving their sentences. In the Russian Federation, according to the signed law, such guarantees will now also apply to those whose cases have been referred to court, as well as to those whose sentences have not yet entered into force, for example, because the court decision has been appealed to a higher court.