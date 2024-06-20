Punishment of companies that do not pay taxes, including through gray exports, should be public and loud-expert

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14684 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 140339 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 138935 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 152732 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 207183 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243773 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150900 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370694 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183119 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149942 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 92268 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131459 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 118827 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30376 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 49574 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 140339 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 120051 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 138935 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 132627 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 152732 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11121 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12441 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16595 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17837 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 31193 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Punishment of companies that do not pay taxes, including through gray exports, should be public and loud-expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 101397 views

Businesses that evade taxes during the war should be punished publicly and loudly so that the country knows its "heroes", says Sergey Dorotich, head of the #ЅаѵеFOP movement.

Punishment of companies that do not pay taxes, including through gray exports, should be public and loud-expert

Businesses that evade taxes during the war should be punished loudly so that the country knows its "heroes". This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by the chairman of the Movement #ЅаѵеFOP Sergey Dorotich.

There is no single recipe, it should be a set of measures... I myself communicate with colleagues and entrepreneurs and convince them that there should be responsibility. You need to punish loudly. There are no examples of high-profile punishments of officials either,

Dorotich noted.

In addition, according to him, Ukrainian legislation needs to be improved so that it is unambiguous and does not leave loopholes for abuse and obtaining preferences.

And third – there should be an irreversibility of punishment, and not so that we can lie down under a blanket in a cage and be released without receiving punishment. ,

Dorotich added.

At the same time, Dorotich is sure that there should be more publicity in the processes of tax evasion by entrepreneurs and control inspections of their activities.

In apartment buildings, condominiums post rent debtors at the entrance. It should be the same here – the country should know its heroes. The problem is that I don't see any push in this direction, and the budget continues to lose,

Dorotich summed up.

Add

Earlier UNN said that due to tax evasion through gray grain exports, billions of hryvnias do not reach the state budget of Ukraine. This, in particular, negatively affects the pockets of ordinary Ukrainians, because prices for goods in stores are growing.A vivid example of such dysfunctional activities can be Odessa entrepreneurs Sergey Groza, Vladimir Naumenko and their agricultural holding GNT Group.

Companies controlled by Grozi and Naumenko LLC "Ferko", LLC "Metalzyukraine Corp Ltd", LLC" grain transshipment complex "Inzernoexport" and the enterprise "Vtormetexport", according to the investigation, actively used the details of "risky" enterprises to export grain from the grain terminal "Olimpex".

Ukrainian law enforcement officers are investigating several criminal proceedings againstand other exports from the Olimpex terminal, which may indicate that Groza and Naumenko have been evading taxes for years under the same scheme.

Recall

The GNT Group of companies, owned by businessmen Sergey Groza and Vladimir Naumenko, in 2019 and 2021 received investment loans from two American funds for the development of the Olimpex grain terminal in the Odessa region, which it owned at that time.

These companies Groza and Naumenko, according to media reports, actively cooperated with the company of the sanctioned smuggler Vadim Alperin, who was deprived of Ukrainian citizenship.

Having decided not to return the funds to creditors, Groza and Naumenko collected loans from the Ukrainian banks Vostok and Yuzhny secured by the property of the grain terminal, which was already secured by the Americans.

Through a scheme using controlled companies and Ukrainian banks, they resold the property of Olimpex several times, thus trying to maintain control over the terminal.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have opened several criminal cases in connection with the situation around Olimpex. And creditors, in turn, in international arbitrations demand the return of their funds and quite successfully. In particular, the English court decided to worldwide freeze the assets of Groza and Naumenko.

You can read more about the conflict over the Olimpex grain terminal in the article: "Grozy and Naumenko'S GNT Group blocked the operation of the grain terminal in Odessa. Detailed chronology of the conflict".

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91