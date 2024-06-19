Psychologist on child addiction to smartphones: there is no magic wand, but there must be consistency

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14684 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 140339 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 138935 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 152732 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 207183 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243773 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150900 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370694 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183119 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149942 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 92268 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131459 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 118827 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30376 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 49574 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 140339 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 120051 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 138935 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 132627 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 152732 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11121 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12441 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16595 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17837 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 31193 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Psychologist on child addiction to smartphones: there is no magic wand, but there must be consistency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 107890 views

Psychologist Oksana Gomel advises parents to find a balance for their children in terms of time spent on smartphones. The expert explains that consistency and setting limits with explanations can help to cope with children's addiction to smartphones.

Psychologist on child addiction to smartphones: there is no magic wand, but there must be consistency

The growing dependence on gadgets is causing serious concern among parents and professionals. Parents often face the need to set restrictions on the use of smartphones and the reaction of children to such activities.

Oksana Gomel, a psychologist, spoke about a set of actions that will help parents solve the problem of smartphone addiction in a comment to UNN.

We can't determine the universal time, because every child spends their time on a smartphone differently. If she spends it only on entertainment-this behavior needs to be regulated, but this is more of an individual story

- - says the psychologist.

She says that more and more modern parents give their child access to a smartphone for up to three hours, and how the child spends this time is his choice.

"In my opinion, three hours is more than enough, but this is already the choice of parents and their individual vision," says Gomel.

The psychologist explains that due to the constant presence in Gadgets, the child does not develop their social skills, self-organization and self-entertainment skills. This is what is becoming a problem for modern children, and different approaches of parents also affect the dependence on a smartphone.

Because parents are busy, it is easier for them to give their child access to "Entertainment" than to pay attention to them and entertain them on their own. Therefore, there is a certain vicious circle here, such is the world now and you will not escape from it anywhere. You can't forbid your child to use gadgets at all and shout that it should be abandoned – this is not the right thing to do. You need to adapt to this so that children understand that the phone is just an additional entertainment

she added.

Gomel says that parents need to find this balance on their own, because parents better understand how to raise their children, and if you have any questions, you need to contact a specialist.

Of course, there are situations when parents do not want to see that their children are addicted to smartphones. If they turned a blind eye to this, and then decided that they would control their child, it ends in tantrums. Therefore, in adolescence, trying to correct this addiction is the same as treating it, because you should have started in elementary school

- - notes the psychologist.

According to her, if you notice that you "missed" something in elementary school, then start doing it in middle school and correct this situation.

Here you need a systematic education, and not "today I will yell at you and pick up the phone, and tomorrow I will give it to you myself, so that you do not distract me, so that I rest" – this is not how it works

- adds Oksana.

Psychology emphasizes that children need to explain why their phone is being taken away, for what purpose, and what consequences long-term use of gadgets will have.

There is no magic wand, but there must be consistency, so let's proceed from this. The main principle is a personal example. This does not mean that the child will do everything like you, but if you spend the whole day in a smartphone, and the child is forbidden to do it, then the question will arise why you can and she can't

"she says.

Oksana Gomel recommends uploading educational games to your child's gadget and, of course, installing parental control on sites that can cause psychological harm.

We do not just ban gadgets, but give you options for how to replace it – a book, board games, invite friends to visit, or some joint activity with your parents will become an alternative

she finished.

recall

California Governor Kevin Newsom announced Tuesday that he wants to limit students ' use of smartphones during the school day, citing mental health risks associated with social media.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

HealthTechnologies
California
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91