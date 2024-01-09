Protection from crime: a unified video surveillance platform is being created in Ukraine

Ukraine is creating a unified video surveillance platform. Out of more than 50 thousand available video cameras, more than 8 thousand have already been integrated. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

He noted that the country is changing security standards in civilian life.

"This is a wartime need that will remain after the war is over. Therefore, creating a safe environment for our citizens will be one of the Government's priorities for this and the following years," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the introduction of metal detectors and luggage scanners in public places in Ukraine.

Subsequently, a journalist of UNN was informed at what stage metal detectors and baggage scanners are being installed in public places in Ukraine.