Prosecutor's Office: Russia's attack on Kharkiv killed four people

Four people have been killed and at least 40 injured, including three minors and a policeman, as a result of today's rocket attack by Russian troops on Kharkiv, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on January 23 at 4:00 a.m., the enemy launched a rocket attack on the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Residential buildings, a building of a sanatorium boarding school, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

A 15-year-old boy received cuts from the glass, he refused hospitalization. A 71-year-old woman was injured and taken to hospital.

At 7 a.m., the Russian armed forces again attacked Kharkiv with missiles, namely Kyiv and Saltovsky districts, the prosecutor's office said.

As of now, four people have been reported dead: two men and two women. At least 40 people were injured, including three underage girls aged 11, 14, 17 and a police officer - the prosecutor's office said on Telegram.

The data is being clarified and the rescue operation is ongoing.

In both districts of the city, as noted, civilian infrastructure, including apartment and private residential buildings, a shopping center, a garage cooperative, cars, a fire station, etc. were significantly destroyed and damaged.

Previously, the enemy fired at the city with X-32 and S-300 missiles from the territory of the Belgorod region of Russia.

Pre-trial investigations into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been launched.

Recall

On January 23, Russian troops launched another combined missile attack on Ukraine. There was damage and casualties in Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions, Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. 21 out of 41 missiles launched by the Russian army were destroyed.