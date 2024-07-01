Prosecutor's Office rating drops to pre-war level: journalists analyze reasons

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 53516 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 60354 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 83174 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 168327 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 214760 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 132755 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 362096 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180201 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148814 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197526 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.4m/s
43%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 31397 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 43901 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 50883 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 62832 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47253 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 53516 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 48134 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 60354 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 63698 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 83174 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 588 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 4482 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11889 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33344 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35272 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Prosecutor's Office rating drops to pre-war level: journalists analyze reasons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26917 views

The article describes corruption scandals and the lack of reforms in the Ukrainian prosecutor's office, suggesting that the resignation of its entire leadership, including Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, may be inevitable due to public distrust and inability to solve systemic problems.

Prosecutor's Office rating drops to pre-war level: journalists analyze reasons

The events that began with the disclosure of information about the alleged involvement of the already dismissed Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi in corruption and continued after Andriy Kostin's demonstrative refusal to give explanations to the Verkhovna Rada seem likely to end in the coming weeks. Moreover, it may end with the resignation of the entire leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN writes with reference to the publication Fakty.

Earlier, the media had already stated that Kostin "has become a boss who is always away." He is jokingly called the "Prosecutor General of Foreign Affairs." As a result, in two years, the Prosecutor General's Office has not achieved any results that it could boast of - neither in bringing high-profile criminal cases to court (including the shootings on Maidan in 2014), nor in reforming the prosecution service, nor in completing the certification of prosecutors.

As a result, according to Fakty, trust in the prosecutor's office, which rose to 61% in the first year of full-scale war (according to the NGO "Lawyer of the Future"), quickly returned to the pre-war level (62% distrust in October 2019, according to the Rating Group). In December 2023, the KIIS reported a collapse in trust indicators - down to 9% against 64% of those who did not trust the agency.

In the article, the author wonders whether Kostin is to blame for this inert state of the prosecutor's office

"The very system of 'prosecutors' that has been in place for years and decades has proven to be able to level all encroachments on their own informal rights and privileges.

The days of Pshonka are not worth mentioning, as the business of bringing in "suitcases" and "envelopes" was put on a conveyor belt. In 2014, it would seem that there was a chance for the transformation of this toxic body, given its perception by Ukrainians. However, none of Vitaliy Yarema's achievements are remembered, Shokin initiated the breakdown of relations with Biden, and the effectiveness of Yuriy Lutsenko, Ruslan Riaboshapka, and Iryna Venediktova is also rather questionable.

The Ukrainian media often mention the activities of Romanian anti-corruption prosecutor Laura Coveschi, who has brought thousands of high-ranking officials to the dock, including the brother of the Romanian president.

In domestic realities, however, the next "dear friends" remain untouchable for the prosecutor's office," the article says.

As a result, in 2021, Ukraine ranked 122nd out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), 116th in 2022, and 104th in 2023. That is, some progress is being made, but is it the prosecution's fault?

The author cites a number of news stories that prosecutors have been giving since 2022: Let's take a look at the news headlines featuring prosecutors in 2022-2024.

August 2022: In Mykolaiv region, the SBU detained a prosecutor who offered a serviceman under investigation to avoid a prison term for a bribe.

October 2022: In Vinnytsia region, a prosecutor was caught drunk driving.

October 2022: The SBU detained a prosecutor who "guaranteed" disability registration for money.

November 2022: The SBI detained a prosecutor of the Zaporizhzhia District Prosecutor's Office while receiving a $2,000 bribe.

November 2022: SBI officers detain a prosecutor of an Odesa prosecutor's office on suspicion of bribery

March 2023: In Sumy region, entrepreneurs accuse the prosecutor's office of coercion.

May 2023: SBI officers detain a Kharkiv prosecutor while he was receiving a $35,000 bribe.

October 2023: The SBI detains a prosecutor of the Fastiv District Prosecutor's Office on a $45,000 bribe.

October 2023: In Dnipro, the SBI detained a prosecutor on a $10,000 bribe for reclassifying the article for the accused.

February 2024: The head of the Tulchyn district prosecutor's office in Vinnytsia region is detained for taking a bribe.

March 2024: The SBI detains a prosecutor of the Kyiv Local Prosecutor's Office while he was taking $100,000.

April 2024: An influential prosecutor is detained in Cherkasy.

June 2024: In Kyiv, a prosecutor misappropriated over UAH 4 million of material evidence.

The author concludes that the prosecutor's office did contribute to Ukraine's progress in the Corruption Perceptions Index. But only in the context of its employees being detained by SBI and SBU investigators.

"It is obvious that the legal environment that regulates the activities of prosecutors leaves them a very wide field for their activities and interpretation of the law. And they often use this for corrupt purposes.

Back in 2014. The Council of Europe formulated recommendations for judicial and prosecutorial reform in Ukraine.

Ten years later, as we have seen with the Verbytsky case, the movement in this direction, if any, is frankly insufficient to ensure that both Ukrainian society and our Western partners have confidence in the prosecutor's office.

And simply replacing some executives with others will not change the situation. It seems that this, at least after Kostin's demarche, has been realized in the Verkhovna Rada," the author summarizes.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40