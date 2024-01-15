Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into New York City shooting that injured three people

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war in the case of the shelling of the village of New York in Donetsk region on January 15, where three Ukrainians were injured. This was reported in the telegram channel of the regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on January 15, at 18:00, the Russian army cynically launched an air strike on apartment buildings in the New York village of Toretsk.

A 62-year-old woman who was in the street at the time of the attack sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of the attack.

Men aged 66 and 68 also sustained injuries. One of them was hit by enemy shell fragments in his own home, and the other tried to hide in the basement.

The injured were taken to the hospital to receive qualified medical care. According to currently available information, there may still be people under the rubble. The final number of victims is being established the statement said.

Law enforcement officers are also establishing the type of weapons used by the enemy.

