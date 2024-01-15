Donetsk region: occupants hit a residential building in New York with a rocket, three people are wounded, 5 more are under the rubble

Occupants dropped two guided bombs on New York and hit a 3-storey building with a missile. According to Vadim Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, three people were wounded and five more are under the rubble, UNN reports.

Three people are wounded, 5 more are under the rubble - these are the preliminary consequences of the strike on New York. The Russians dropped two guided bombs on the village and hit a 3-story building with a missile - the entrance to the building collapsed, people are under the rubble - Filashkin said.

According to him, representatives of the authorities, rescuers and police are working at the site to resolve the issue of debris removal.

"This is another cynical attack by Russians on civilians. Its exact consequences will be known later," summarized Filashkin.