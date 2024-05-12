Prosecutor General discusses war crimes investigation and seizure of russian assets with his American counterpart

The Prosecutor General discussed with his American counterpart the priorities of cooperation, in particular, the investigation of war crimes in russia and the seizure of russian assets. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin and his American counterpart Merrick Garland discussed key issues related to both security and justice during a meeting held on the sidelines of the G7 Justice Ministers' Meeting.

Andriy Kostin praised the level of cooperation between Ukraine and the United States in the field of justice.

The main topics of discussion included:

- Investigating and prosecuting war crimes in russia, including cyberattacks and crimes against the environment.

- Searching for and freezing russian assets that may be related to illegal activities.

- Supporting the work of the International Center for the Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression.

The continued support of the U.S. Department of Justice is key to our efforts to restore justice and implement reforms. Ukraine remains committed to our shared values of the rule of law and the sanctity of human rights - said Andriy Kostin.

Kostin met with the Prosecutor General of Poland: they discussed cooperation in the investigation of war crimes in Russia