Promoting the Peace Formula and strengthening support for Ukraine: Kuleba instructs heads of all embassies and consulates general

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held an online meeting with the heads of all foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine on the implementation of the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the promotion of Ukrainian narratives in the world, UNN reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister instructed the diplomats to intensify their work on strengthening the positions of the countries already involved in the implementation of the Peace Formula and on the involvement of new states and international organizations in this work.

The Minister emphasized the need for the most active diplomatic and informational work in foreign capitals and headquarters to ensure high attention in the media and political life to the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"Over the past two years, we have achieved many successes in promoting Ukrainian narratives abroad, which have led to important diplomatic results. In January 2024, it's time to further strengthen our outreach efforts and maximize the priority of Ukraine's topic in foreign media and politics. If the enemy and skeptics are trying to increase their efforts, then we will double our work. We must be as active on February 24 as we were on February 24. Active information work will allow us to maintain and strengthen international support for Ukraine," he emphasized.

The participants of the meeting discussed the priority areas and methods of information work, exchanged experience of successful media projects in the host countries, and shared ideas for additional involvement of Ukrainian communities and non-governmental organizations, foreign journalists, experts, artists, think tanks, businesses, and opinion leaders.

