Privat24 will be shut down for four hours at night for routine maintenance

On the night of February 11, PrivatBank will carry out routine maintenance in Privat24. Services will not work from 1 am to 5 am. This was reported by the bank's press service, UNN reports.

Details

The bank notes that to ensure the safe and high-quality operation of its digital services, it is carrying out routine maintenance at Privat24.

From 01:00 to 05:00, the Privat24 app and web version will be temporarily unavailable, the bank said.

The financial institution explained that routine maintenance is usually carried out at night, when most customers do not conduct transactions. Customers were advised to make all transactions in advance or postpone them for a few hours.

PrivatBank launched an analog of cans called "Envelopes"