Privat24 will be shut down for four hours at night for routine maintenance

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101572 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 72999 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 46495 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 42351 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 55190 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268752 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238551 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223875 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249330 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235378 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 119476 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100804 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101208 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117682 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118290 views
Privat24 will be shut down for four hours at night for routine maintenance

Privat24 will be shut down for four hours at night for routine maintenance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38647 views

PrivatBank has announced that on February 11, it will conduct scheduled maintenance of its Privat24 services from 1 am to 5 am, temporarily disabling the mobile app and web version.

On the night of February 11, PrivatBank will carry out routine maintenance in Privat24. Services will not work from 1 am to 5 am. This was reported by the bank's press service, UNN reports.

Details

The bank notes that to ensure the safe and high-quality operation of its digital services, it is carrying out routine maintenance at Privat24.

From 01:00 to 05:00, the Privat24 app and web version will be temporarily unavailable, the bank said.

The financial institution explained that routine maintenance is usually carried out at night, when most customers do not conduct transactions. Customers were advised to make all transactions in advance or postpone them for a few hours.

PrivatBank launched an analog of cans called "Envelopes"11.01.24, 13:14 • 70401 view

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Society

