President's Office tells how many people have disappeared since the beginning of the occupation of Crimea

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124910 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129387 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212343 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160722 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157227 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144846 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205931 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112602 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193704 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105195 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 96801 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 71905 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104683 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101485 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 58096 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 212320 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205918 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193694 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220167 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207970 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 34285 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 48514 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153400 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152470 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156443 views
President's Office tells how many people have disappeared since the beginning of the occupation of Crimea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21410 views

The Office of the President of Ukraine reported about 60 missing persons in Crimea since the beginning of the occupation. The largest wave of disappearances occurred in the first month of the occupation, with about 20 cases reported.

The exact number of people who have disappeared since the beginning of the occupation in Crimea has not been established, but it can be about 60 people, the Representative Office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea reported on August 30, the International Day of Remembrance of the Disappeared, UNN reports

Since the outbreak of the war in 2014 and especially after the full-scale invasion in 2022, the practice of enforced disappearances has become one of the most common methods of intimidation of citizens in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The exact number of people who have disappeared since the beginning of the occupation in Crimea has not yet been established, but we can talk about about 60 people

- , the President's office said in a statement.

Reportedly, the largest wave of disappearances occurred in the first month of the occupation of Crimea, with about 20 cases recorded.

These disappearances fall under the definitions of war crimes and crimes against humanity, and are part of a systematic attack on pro-Ukrainian activists, including Crimean Tatars or their relatives.  The President's Office noted that the occupation "law enforcement agencies" have not effectively investigated any of the cases of enforced disappearances. 

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that more than 14 thousand people are considered missing as a result of Russian aggression. Almost 1700 civilians have been verified to be in Russian detention facilities.

For reference 

Today, August 30, is the International Day of the Disappeared.  The date was initiated by the non-governmental organization FEDEFAM to draw attention to the plight of secretly detained and disappeared persons in many Latin American countries and their ill-treatment.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

