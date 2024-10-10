President Biden warns of the devastation of Hurricane Milton and condemns disinformation

Biden issued a warning about Hurricane Milton, emphasizing its potential destructiveness. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

U.S. President Joe Biden urged residents of dangerous regions to find safe shelter and condemned the spread of disinformation about the storm, calling it “un-American.

This is harmful to those who need help - Biden said, emphasizing the negative impact of disinformation on the government's response and efforts to support victims.

When asked by journalists about the disinformation spread by former President Donald Trump, who is running for president again from the Republican Party, Biden said he did not know the reasons for this behavior.

