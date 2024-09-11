President approves regulations on the Taras Shevchenko National Prize: to whom it is awarded

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the Regulations on the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to Decree No. 626/2024 of September 10, "Issues of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine," published on the President's website.

Details

According to the decree, the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine is a state award of Ukraine for the most outstanding works of literature and art, journalism and publicism, which are the supreme spiritual heritage of the Ukrainian people, affirm high humanistic ideals, enrich the historical memory of the people, their national consciousness and identity, and are aimed at state-building and democratization of Ukrainian society.

The National Prize may be awarded to a citizen of Ukraine, a foreigner, or a stateless person.

The National Prize is awarded to the creators of new original works published over the past five years.

By these decrees, the President approved the Regulations on the Taras Shevchenko National Prize Committee.

The Taras Shevchenko National Prize Committee is an auxiliary body that ensures the exercise of the President's powers to award the prize.

The Decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

