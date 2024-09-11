President approves regulations on the Taras Shevchenko National Prize: to whom it is awarded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118533 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121166 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197640 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153136 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152677 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142836 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197998 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112418 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186744 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105084 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 91374 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 67734 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 47265 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 75847 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 53664 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197640 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197998 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186744 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213555 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201681 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 9760 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149722 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148975 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153064 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143999 views
President approves regulations on the Taras Shevchenko National Prize: to whom it is awarded

President approves regulations on the Taras Shevchenko National Prize: to whom it is awarded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20568 views

The President of Ukraine has approved the updated Regulations on the Taras Shevchenko National Prize. The prize is awarded for outstanding works of literature, art, journalism and publicism of the last five years.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the Regulations on the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to Decree No. 626/2024 of September 10, "Issues of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine," published on the President's website.

Details

According to the decree, the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine is a state award of Ukraine for the most outstanding works of literature and art, journalism and publicism, which are the supreme spiritual heritage of the Ukrainian people, affirm high humanistic ideals, enrich the historical memory of the people, their national consciousness and identity, and are aimed at state-building and democratization of Ukrainian society.

The National Prize may be awarded to a citizen of Ukraine, a foreigner, or a stateless person.

The National Prize is awarded to the creators of new original works published over the past five years.

By these decrees, the President approved the Regulations on the Taras Shevchenko National Prize Committee.

The Taras Shevchenko National Prize Committee is an auxiliary body that ensures the exercise of the President's powers to award the prize.

The Decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Zelensky presented the National Legend of Ukraine awards. Usyk, Harlan, and Parajanov are among the awardees22.08.24, 21:25 • 31877 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCulture

