Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124887 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129359 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212293 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160694 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157208 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144835 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205902 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112602 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193683 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105195 views

Rubrics
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Presented cash prizes and certificates for rehabilitation: Head of Kyiv RMA met with Olympians and their coaches

Presented cash prizes and certificates for rehabilitation: Head of Kyiv RMA met with Olympians and their coaches

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12205 views

Ruslan Kravchenko met with 6 athletes from Kyiv region who represented Ukraine at the Olympics in Paris. He presented them and their coaches with cash prizes, certificates for rehabilitation and improved training conditions.

The head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko met with our Olympians and their coaches, UNN reports.

"At this year's Olympics in Paris, Kyiv region was represented by 6 sportsmen and women. These are Iryna Koliadenko, who won a silver medal in freestyle wrestling, Alina Grushyna, Ivan Semykin, Liudmyla Olyanovska, Artur Felfner, and Dmytro Lovchynskyi.

I am grateful that despite the difficult preparations for the Olympic Games in the face of constant air raids and enemy attacks, Ukraine was represented with dignity. I am proud of our athletes and their coaches for their dedication. Each of them is a symbol of resilience," said the RMA Chairman.

Kravchenko presented our athletes and coaches with cash prizes, certificates for rehabilitation, and improved training conditions for competitions from the Kyiv RSA. Thanks to the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, and responsible business, athletes from Brovary who needed housing will receive apartments.

"The development of sports today needs support more than ever. And it is the athletes and their coaches who are aware of the real needs and effective mechanisms of work. That is why we agreed to coordinate our work," Kravchenko summarized.

Olympics 2024: Ukraine finishes with 12 medals11.08.24, 14:20 • 115624 views

Antonina Tumanova

SportsOlympicsKyiv region

