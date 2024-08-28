Presented cash prizes and certificates for rehabilitation: Head of Kyiv RMA met with Olympians and their coaches

The head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko met with our Olympians and their coaches, UNN reports.

"At this year's Olympics in Paris, Kyiv region was represented by 6 sportsmen and women. These are Iryna Koliadenko, who won a silver medal in freestyle wrestling, Alina Grushyna, Ivan Semykin, Liudmyla Olyanovska, Artur Felfner, and Dmytro Lovchynskyi.

I am grateful that despite the difficult preparations for the Olympic Games in the face of constant air raids and enemy attacks, Ukraine was represented with dignity. I am proud of our athletes and their coaches for their dedication. Each of them is a symbol of resilience," said the RMA Chairman.

Kravchenko presented our athletes and coaches with cash prizes, certificates for rehabilitation, and improved training conditions for competitions from the Kyiv RSA. Thanks to the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, and responsible business, athletes from Brovary who needed housing will receive apartments.

"The development of sports today needs support more than ever. And it is the athletes and their coaches who are aware of the real needs and effective mechanisms of work. That is why we agreed to coordinate our work," Kravchenko summarized.

