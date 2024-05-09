Praising Putin and calling for the restoration of the USSR: a network of pro-Kremlin propagandists is neutralized

The SBU neutralized another network of pro-Kremlin propagandists operating in different regions of Ukraine. The attackers publicly justified Russia's armed aggression and called for the seizure of the entire territory of our country. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports .

To carry out information sabotage, the suspects created dozens of specialized profiles on YouTube and popular social networks.

For example, in Kyiv, a local resident was exposed for praising Putin and Russia's war against Ukraine. To spread hostile propaganda, she registered an anonymous page on TikTok, where she published her anti-Ukrainian posts. According to the investigation, the vast majority of the audience of the Internet resource were residents of Russia.

In Mykolaiv region, the head of the Young Guard of Bolsheviks-Leninists underground organization, whose activities were remotely coordinated by Russian intelligence, was detained. On the instructions of the occupiers, their henchmen prepared paid-for publications for Kremlin-controlled international news agencies. In these articles, the authors popularized the former Soviet Union and called for its restoration. For the sake of secrecy, members of the enemy underground acted separately and signed their "works" with different pseudonyms.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a YouTube blogger who cooperated with the command of the Southern Military District of the aggressor country was detained. The defendant remotely received tasks from the occupiers to distribute provocative videos about the war in Ukraine. In the paid videos, their author tried to discredit the Defense Forces and spread fakes about the situation at the front.

In Kharkiv, another supporter of racism was detained, who praised the Soviet regime and promoted communist symbols on his YouTube channel.Investigations are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

