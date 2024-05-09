Praising Putin and calling for the restoration of the USSR: a network of pro-Kremlin propagandists is neutralized

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78239 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106671 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149569 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153685 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250062 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174083 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165348 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148308 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225757 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113051 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33622 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43070 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37253 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61619 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55616 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250062 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225757 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211820 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237575 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224397 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78239 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55616 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61619 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112850 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113754 views
Actual
Praising Putin and calling for the restoration of the USSR: a network of pro-Kremlin propagandists is neutralized

Praising Putin and calling for the restoration of the USSR: a network of pro-Kremlin propagandists is neutralized

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22455 views

The Security Service of Ukraine neutralized a network of pro-Kremlin propagandists operating in different regions of Ukraine who publicly justified Russia's armed aggression, praised Putin, called for the restoration of the USSR and created fake videos discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The SBU neutralized another network of pro-Kremlin propagandists operating in different regions of Ukraine. The attackers publicly justified Russia's armed aggression and called for the seizure of the entire territory of our country. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports .

Details

To carry out information sabotage, the suspects created dozens of specialized profiles on YouTube and popular social networks.

For example, in Kyiv, a local resident was exposed for praising Putin and Russia's war against Ukraine. To spread hostile propaganda, she registered an anonymous page on TikTok, where she published her anti-Ukrainian posts. According to the investigation, the vast majority of the audience of the Internet resource were residents of Russia.

In Mykolaiv region, the head of the Young Guard of Bolsheviks-Leninists underground organization, whose activities were remotely coordinated by Russian intelligence, was detained. On the instructions of the occupiers, their henchmen prepared paid-for publications for Kremlin-controlled international news agencies. In these articles, the authors popularized the former Soviet Union and called for its restoration. For the sake of secrecy, members of the enemy underground acted separately and signed their "works" with different pseudonyms.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a YouTube blogger who cooperated with the command of the Southern Military District of the aggressor country was detained. The defendant remotely received tasks from the occupiers to distribute provocative videos about the war in Ukraine. In the paid videos, their author tried to discredit the Defense Forces and spread fakes about the situation at the front.

In Kharkiv, another supporter of racism was detained, who praised the Soviet regime and promoted communist symbols on his YouTube channel.Investigations are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Recall

Law enforcement officers detained four pro-Russian agitators who publicly praised Putin and justified Russia's armed aggression. Among them is also a hacker who created fake "video messages from the heads of the Armed Forces.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
tiktokTikTok
dniproDnipro
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
youtubeYouTube
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising