Powerful hurricane covered part of Russia: it is known about one dead and dozens wounded
Kyiv • UNN
At least 32 people were injured and one died during a hurricane in Karachay-Cherkessia, on. According to the Russian Telegram channel Mash, three people were hospitalized in serious condition, reports UNN.
Details
According to Mash, hail, rain and squally winds tore down structures and felled trees. One of them crushed a car with a man inside. Others suffered head injuries and stab wounds.