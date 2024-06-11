Powerful explosions heard in occupied Crimea: what is known

Powerful explosions have been heard in the occupied Crimea, UNN reports with reference to Crimean Wind.

"Powerful explosions were heard in the area of the Belbek airfield," the statement said.

"Crimean Wind" suggests that the explosions could have been caused by shooting, but the occupiers did not officially report them.

