Power supply situation in Odesa region: a significant number of subscribers are without electricity

Most subscribers remain without power supply due to the damage. In addition to critical infrastructure, residential buildings and private companies were affected. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

There is a problem with the power supply, most of the subscribers are without electricity. We are currently in the process of examining the damage and restoring it - Kiper says.

According to him, in addition to critical infrastructure, homes and private companies were damaged.

All the fires that occurred have been eliminated. We are currently examining the situation and are already working to restore power - He added.

Recall

As a result of an enemy missile attack in Odesa, Infoksvodokanal's facilities were de-energized. Residents of several districts of the city and adjacent villages were left without water, and there may be interruptions in other parts of Odesa.