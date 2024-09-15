Power facilities in 4 regions attacked by the enemy over the past day, large-scale restoration continues

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114991 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117578 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191618 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149902 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150850 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142043 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194963 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112341 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184115 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104967 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 47713 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 74468 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 70843 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 44610 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 51301 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191618 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194963 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184115 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211073 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199427 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148317 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147694 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151895 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142905 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159399 views
Power facilities in 4 regions attacked by the enemy over the past day, large-scale restoration continues

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 72695 views

Energy infrastructure in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions came under fire. A large-scale repair campaign is underway to restore power facilities and prepare them for the autumn and winter period.

In Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions, the energy infrastructure came under fire from the Russian armed forces. Several substations lost power. The repair campaign is currently underway. UNN writes with reference to press servicesof the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

The situation in the power system as of September 15, the consequences of shelling.

Over the past day, civilian energy infrastructure in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions came under hostile fire. In Kharkiv region, substations and household consumers lost power as a result of shelling. In Donetsk region, several substations and household consumers connected to them were cut off from power due to hostilities. The power supply has been restored.

In total, since October 2022, Russia has carried out  more than 1,000 strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities.

A large-scale repair campaign is currently underway to restore power facilities. Power engineers are working around the clock to ensure the stability and integrity of the power system and prepare it for the autumn and winter period.

The situation in the energy system remains quite difficult - the Ministry of Energy13.09.24, 10:40 • 39203 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarEconomy

