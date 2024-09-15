Power facilities in 4 regions attacked by the enemy over the past day, large-scale restoration continues

In Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions, the energy infrastructure came under fire from the Russian armed forces. Several substations lost power. The repair campaign is currently underway. UNN writes with reference to press servicesof the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

The situation in the power system as of September 15, the consequences of shelling.

Over the past day, civilian energy infrastructure in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions came under hostile fire. In Kharkiv region, substations and household consumers lost power as a result of shelling. In Donetsk region, several substations and household consumers connected to them were cut off from power due to hostilities. The power supply has been restored.

In total, since October 2022, Russia has carried out more than 1,000 strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities.

A large-scale repair campaign is currently underway to restore power facilities. Power engineers are working around the clock to ensure the stability and integrity of the power system and prepare it for the autumn and winter period.

The situation in the energy system remains quite difficult - the Ministry of Energy