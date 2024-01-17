Pope Francis in Davos calls for social cohesion, brotherhood and reconciliation

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday, Pope Francis called on political, economic and business leaders to go beyond profit and ensure development that benefits all.

In a letter to the participants of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, January 17, the Catholic spiritual leader warned that the world is "increasingly threatened by violence, aggression and division.

Sadly, as we look around us, we see an increasingly torn world in which millions of people - men, women, fathers, mothers, children - whose faces we mostly do not know continue to suffer, not least from the effects of protracted conflicts and real wars - wrote 87-year-old Francis.

The Pope drew attention to the fact that this year's Davos Forum is taking place in a very difficult climate of "international instability.

Addressing the participants, he added: "I hope that your discussions will take into account the urgent need to promote social cohesion, fraternity and reconciliation among groups, communities and states in order to face the challenges we face.

According to the Pope, ending wars "requires more than simply laying down the instruments of war; it requires confronting the injustice that is the root cause of conflict.

Hunger is one of the greatest injustices of our time - The Pope continues in his letter.

He also noted that the exploitation of natural resources continues to enrich a minority.

On the other hand, whole groups of people who should be the natural beneficiaries of these resources remain in a state of great poverty - he emphasized.

For the "common good of our human family," companies and governments must all work together, Pope Francis emphasized, to help promote forward-looking and ethically justified models of globalization.

Pope Francis has called for an international agreement that would regulate the development and use of artificial intelligence.

