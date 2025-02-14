Pope Francis hospitalized again for examination and treatment of bronchitis

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 11926 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 53688 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 77604 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106915 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 78372 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118204 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101250 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113097 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116737 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153827 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 91436 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 59173 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 27620 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 88811 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49339 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106908 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118200 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153825 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144421 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176730 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49339 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 88811 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134444 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136355 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164576 views
Pope Francis hospitalized again for examination and treatment of bronchitis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21820 views

Pope Francis was hospitalized in a Rome hospital for examination and treatment of bronchitis. This is the fourth hospitalization of the pontiff in this hospital, previously he had breathing problems during a sermon.

Pope Francis went to Rome's Agostino Gemelli Hospital, where he will undergo the necessary diagnostic tests and continue treatment for bronchitis.

This was reported by the press service of the Holy See, according to UNN.

This morning, after the end of the audiences, Pope Francis will be hospitalized at the Agostino Gemelli Hospital for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue his treatment of bronchitis, which is still ongoing

The Holy Father had been suffering from health problems for several days, which prevented him from personally reading the catechism during the general audience and preaching.

This week, he held working meetings at St. Martha's House, not the Apostolic Palace. This is the fourth hospitalization of Pope Francis in this hospital.

He was previously there after colon surgery in June 2021, treatment for a respiratory infection in March 2023, and abdominal wall surgery in June 2023.

Recall

On February 9, Pope Francis was unable to complete his Sunday sermon due to breathing problems.

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World

