Pope Francis hospitalized again for examination and treatment of bronchitis

Pope Francis went to Rome's Agostino Gemelli Hospital, where he will undergo the necessary diagnostic tests and continue treatment for bronchitis.

This was reported by the press service of the Holy See, according to UNN.

This morning, after the end of the audiences, Pope Francis will be hospitalized at the Agostino Gemelli Hospital for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue his treatment of bronchitis, which is still ongoing - the press service said.

The Holy Father had been suffering from health problems for several days, which prevented him from personally reading the catechism during the general audience and preaching.

This week, he held working meetings at St. Martha's House, not the Apostolic Palace. This is the fourth hospitalization of Pope Francis in this hospital.

He was previously there after colon surgery in June 2021, treatment for a respiratory infection in March 2023, and abdominal wall surgery in June 2023.

Recall

On February 9, Pope Francis was unable to complete his Sunday sermon due to breathing problems.