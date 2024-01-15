Police officers will be on duty in 402 border and frontline educational institutions within a month

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Police officers will be on duty in 402 border and frontline educational institutions within a month

Police officers will be on duty in 402 border and frontline educational institutions within a month

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine is implementing a project to deploy educational security officers in 402 schools near the russian and belarusian borders by the end of January.

By the end of the month, 402 schools that are close to the combat zone and located near the russian and belarusian borders will have an officer of the Educational Security Service. This was reported  by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reported.

Details 

In Ukraine , training has started for current law enforcement officers who will be entering service in educational institutions as part of the "Educational Security Officers" project.

Subsequently, they will be replaced by JFO officers who will be selected and trained after the recruitment is announced.

This project is being implemented at the initiative of the government with the participation of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the National Police. Its goal is to protect children in schools in the context of russia's full-scale war against Ukraine and to create a safe environment after the war.

- the National Police emphasize.

The agency emphasizes that an officer of the Educational Security Service is not a security guard, but a specialist in security issues in an educational institution.

In addition to police skills and safety protocols, he or she will have knowledge of the child's psychology to understand him or her and, if necessary, to help and take the necessary measures.

Already in January, 402 schools close to the combat zone and located near the russian and belarusian borders, which operate in full-time and mixed mode, will be provided with security officers temporarily from among the current employees of the security police, patrol police and other units of the National Police.

These are Volyn, Dnipropetrovs'k, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Rivne, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. 

Addendum

It is noted that the powers of the police will include access control (many schools will install special frames and metal detectors), communication with emergency services, calling the police and responding personally to offenses, stopping them, and detaining offenders.

One of the most important aspects of the work is communicating with children in an educational institution, in particular about the threat of explosives and any unknown objects that a child may encounter

- the National Police summarized.

The agency adds that police officers will serve in this mode temporarily while future officers of the Educational Security Service are selected, trained and prepared after the competition is announced. 

Recall

In December, it became known that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine was launching a project with the first 500 educational environment officers from among current police officers to strengthen the safety of children, including special training and equipping schools with metal detectors.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society

