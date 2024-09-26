Police investigate shooting at cars in Zhytomyr region

In Zvyagel district, police are investigating alleged shooting at cars. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr region, UNN reports.

Details

On September 13, a local resident near the village of Chyzhivka, Zhytomyr region, reported to law enforcement that her car had probably been hit by a bullet. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The investigative team has recorded all the circumstances of the case, and a pre-trial investigation has been initiated under Article 194 (Intentional destruction or damage to property) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The police are conducting search operations to identify the persons involved in these events.

In addition, a similar incident occurred on the road, as reported by a resident of Rivne region who contacted the police at his place of residence.

