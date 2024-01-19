Poland to propose to the European Commission amendments to the "transport visa-free regime" with Ukraine

Poland will soon submit to the European Commission its proposals for amendments to the so-called transport visa-free regime with Ukraine amid agreements with Polish carriers that suspended the border blockade until March 1. This was reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland, UNN writes.

Details

Ukraine's ambassador to Warsaw met with Poland's new deputy infrastructure minister, Pawel Hancharz, to discuss unblocking the Ukrainian-Polish border.

In addition to the need for full implementation by the Ukrainian side of the agreements reached during the bilateral meetings, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Pawel Hancharz also informed his interlocutor that Poland would soon present its proposals for amending the Agreement on Liberalization of Transport Links between Ukraine and the EU at the EU forum and invited the Ukrainian side to cooperate - the Polish ministry said in a statement.

The deputy minister emphasized that Poland's efforts in this direction are aimed at "creating" favorable conditions for both sides.

Recall

Polish carriers, who have been blocking some checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border since November, have reached an agreement with the government on "certain conditions" and agreed to suspend their protest.