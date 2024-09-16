Philippines to permanently deploy vessels to disputed Sabina Shoal
Kyiv • UNN
The Philippine Coast Guard plans to permanently deploy vessels to the disputed Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea. The decision was made after the return of the PCG Teresa Magbanua, which had been monitoring China's activities in the area for 5 months.
Details
The Philippine Coast Guard has announced plans to permanently deploy vessels to the disputed Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea. This decision was announced after the Philippine ship PCG Teresa Magbanua returned to port after five months of monitoring in the area.
The vessel was sent to the Sabina Shoal in April to monitor suspicious Chinese land reclamation activity in the disputed area. According to the Philippine side, the ship returned to port on Sunday.
