Philippines to permanently deploy vessels to disputed Sabina Shoal

The Philippines will continuously deploy vessels to the disputed Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The Philippine Coast Guard has announced plans to permanently deploy vessels to the disputed Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea. This decision was announced after the Philippine ship PCG Teresa Magbanua returned to port after five months of monitoring in the area.

The vessel was sent to the Sabina Shoal in April to monitor suspicious Chinese land reclamation activity in the disputed area. According to the Philippine side, the ship returned to port on Sunday.

