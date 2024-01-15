peskov says the kremlin has no information about the downed a-50 and il-22 of russia - rosmedia

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin has no information about the Russian planes shot down over the Sea of Azov. This was reported by the Telegram channel Baza, according to UNN.

Details

Peskov commented on reports of two aircraft - an A-50 and an Il-22 of the Russian Armed Forces - being shot down by the Ukrainian Defense Forces over the Azov Sea. the presidential spokesman said that the Kremlin had no information about the downed aircraft. He advised to check with the Ministry of Defense for information on the course of the war. The Russian military has not yet commented on the information about the planes.

Recall

Chief Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed an enemy A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and an enemy IL-22 air control center.