Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Pentagon chief and Polish defense minister discuss military assistance to Ukraine

Pentagon chief and Polish defense minister discuss military assistance to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21630 views

The US and Polish defense ministers discussed support for Ukraine in the Contact Group. Austin noted Poland's contribution to logistical and security assistance to Ukraine, as well as the modernization of the Polish armed forces.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd  discussed military assistance to Ukraine with his Polish counterpart Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh. This was reported by the Pentagon press service on August 29, UNN reported. 

Austin noted Poland's ongoing contribution to the US-led Contact Group on Ukraine's defense. As noted,  Poland in the Contact Group is  the leading country controlling the coalition's armor and maneuverability capabilities aimed at supporting Ukraine's short- and long-term security needs.  

Poland has always understood that Putin's chosen war in Ukraine threatens our common security The United States and Poland, as well as our allies and partners, stand together for a free and sovereign Ukraine

- Austin said. 

He added that Poland's contribution in providing vital logistical and security support has been a key factor in Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russia's ongoing attack.  

Austin also praised Poland's efforts to modernize and improve its armed forces.  

Kosiniak-Kamysh noted that U.S.-Polish relations continue to reach new heights as the two countries work together to address growing security challenges.  

"In a rapidly changing world, security challenges are becoming more controversial, complex and interconnected," he said, adding that in addition to Russia's war in Ukraine, Poland also faces a growing threat of hostile actions in neighboring Belarus.  

On September 6, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will host a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. This will be the 24th meeting in the Ramstein format, with the previous one taking place on June 13.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World

