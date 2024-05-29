Peace summit: Zelensky held a long meeting with officials and set an important task

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a lengthy meeting with all officials working to prepare for the Peace Summit and set a task almost daily to give details about the states that still need our work to be in the West, Reports UNN.

Today I held a long meeting with all our officials who are working to prepare for the summit. There were also the office team, and officials – the prime minister, ministers, and the Verkhovna Rada was represented-the speaker of the parliament is now in contact with many states through inter – parliamentary relations. I set a task almost daily to provide details about the states that still need our work to be at the summit, and the states that have already confirmed their participation – so that the summit is exactly as effective as it is necessary to bring real peace closer Zelensky said during an evening video message.

"Thank you to everyone and everyone in the world who these days – literally on the phone, constantly in contacts, in negotiations, so that this global format can become an example – an example of how the joint work of different nations of the world can restore the effectiveness of the UN Charter and force the aggressor to peace," he concluded.

