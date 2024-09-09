Part of Kharkiv is without power due to Russian shelling: where there is no electricity
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, Northern Saltovka and the area of Zhukovsky village were partially de-energized as a result of a nighttime enemy strike. The power is promised to be restored within a few hours, Kharkivoblenergo reported on Monday, UNN reports.
Dear consumers! We would like to inform you that as a result of a nighttime enemy attack, Northern Saltovka and the area of Zhukovske village in Kharkiv are partially de-energized. Specialists of JSC "Kharkivoblenergo" are working to restore power supply and will return electricity to the de-energized consumers within a few hours
On the night of September 9, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and Kharkiv district, causing no casualties and damaging houses. As a result of hostile attacks over the past day, on September 8, one woman was killed and 16 other people were injured, including an 8-year-old child and a 16-year-old teenager.