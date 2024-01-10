Parliament Appoints Pishchanska as Head of the Accounting Chamber

On Wednesday, January 10, the Verkhovna Rada appointed former head of the Antimonopoly Committee Olha Pishchanska as head of the Accounting Chamber. This was written by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

The Parliament appointed Olga Pishchanska as the head of the Accounting Chamber. Prior to that, she was the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine. ZA- 252. ..... despite warnings from international partners - wrote Zheleznyak on Telegram.

He recalled that this issue was still on the agenda on December 21 last year, but there were not enough votes then.

Recall

The Accounting Chamber was headed by Valeriy Patskan from 2018 to April 2023.

Olga Pishchanska was dismissed from the post of the AMCU head on September 5, 2023.

On December 21, the Verkhovna Rada approved the appointment of four members of the Accounting Chamber, including Pishchanska. At the time it was reportedthat Pishchanska might be elected as the head of the Accounting Chamber.