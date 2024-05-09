Paris 2024: Ukraine will be represented in 20 sports

Polina Bugrova has qualified and will become the only representative of Ukraine in women's singles badminton at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, ensuring Ukraine's participation in the 20th sport at the Games, UNN reports, citing the NOC of Ukraine.

Details

"At the Olympic Games, Ukraine will be represented by one player in the women's singles competition. It is Polina Bugrova," the NOC said.

It is stated that due to the 74th place in the ranking of the World Badminton Federation and the limitation of quotas for each national Olympic committee, Ukrainians managed to qualify for the Paris 2024 Games.

"Thus, badminton has become the 20th sport at the 2024 Olympic Games, where Ukraine will be represented," the NOC said.

