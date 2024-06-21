Owned every scene he was in: Donald Sutherland did not play action movies or heroes in love, but he was a real guarantee of quality - WP

The outstanding Canadian actor, the star of films such as The Hunger Games, Six Degrees of Alienation and The Italian Heist, had charisma and talent, although perhaps he did not have the ego of a movie star. This is reported by the Washington Post, reports UNN.

Donald Sutherland did not play action heroes or lovers in love, and he was not nominated for an Oscar, but the Canadian-born actor possessed an unsurpassed combination of personal and professional honesty, as well as so gifted that he could occupy completely different niches. After a number of appearances on British television in the 1960s, the actor found his moment as an underachiever in the action film about the Second World War, The Dirty Dozen (1967). So for a while he was a comic blockhead - for confirmation, see "Kelly's Heroes" or the insinuatingly stupid "Start a Revolution without Me" (both 1970), according to the Washington Post.

In 1970, Sutherland became one of the few actors in cinema who seemed to be telling the truth about war and the war - he played one of the main roles as Hawkeye Pierce, a combat surgeon, along with Elliott Gould's Trapper John McIntyre in the countercultural hit "M.A.S.H.".

Later, Sutherland played in the film "Clute" (1971) – in which Jane Fonda won an Oscar; in the film "Don't Look Now" (1973); and finally in 1976, Sutherland became a Casanova for Federico Fellini. The above-mentioned works demonstrated the path on which an actor, it would seem, should not be a star, while being an unshakable conscience and support for them.

After a number of jobs, including the main role in "Invasion of the Body Snatchers", the role of a drug addict professor in "National Lampoon's Animal House", as well as work in the film "Ordinary People", Sutherland took a break - Sutherland could not audition for a year. But he did what other talented actors do. Sutherland turned to what was closest and began to work with it. Thus, Sutherland's filmography over the past 40 years has been littered with little-known treasures, but also the most real bombs (the 1985 film "Revolution", one of the rare cases when the actor indulged himself in the role of a sadistic queer British officer).

The dashing German spy in "The Eye of a Needle" (1981), the South African fighting apartheid in "The Dry White Season" (1989), the Emmy Award-winning role of a Soviet colonel searching for a serial killer in "Citizen X" (1995), the crafty athletics coach Bill Bowerman opposite Steve Prefontaine in "Without Limits" (1998) - all these are memorable, strong roles. And in the new millennium, Sutherland was ready to discover a new generation of moviegoers.

Sutherland performed the roles with unwavering and fleeting grace. As an example: the adorable and charming Mr. Bennett in the 2005 film Pride and Prejudice; or the not-so-kind President Snow in the four Hunger Games films (2012-2015).

Canadian actor Donald Sutherland, known for his roles in films such as The Hunger Games and Pride and Prejudice,has died at the age of 88,his son said.