Over €21 million: scheme to legalize record bribe to Nasirov exposed

The NABU and the SAPO exposed a scheme to legalize part of the illegal benefit received in 2015-2016 by the then head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine and persons close to him for VAT refunds to agricultural companies. This was reported by the NABU press service, UNN reports.

According to UNN, refers to a scheme to legalize the illegal benefit received by Roman Nasirov and persons close to him.

He was notified of the suspicion:

to a close person of the former head of the SFS (part 5 of Article 27, part 4 of Article 368, part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

to an advisor to the former head of the SFS (part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, between December 2015 and March 2016, a close associate of the head of the SFS assisted the latter in receiving part of the illegal benefit in the amount of more than EUR 13 million to the accounts of a non-resident company (British Virgin Islands).

Reportedly, during May 2017 - April 2018, the said person, who owns a group of construction companies, legalized the entire amount of the bribe and spent it on the purchase of an unfinished residential and office complex with a parking lot in the center of Kyiv. The complex continued to be built and received additional income, in particular in 2022-2023.

At the end of 2023, the NABU and the SAPO managed to seize 81 properties and more than UAH 30 million, which the owner of a group of construction companies acquired with legalized funds.

The other part of the illegal benefit in the amount of EUR 7.9 million, which was kept on the accounts of another non-resident company controlled by the top official (British Virgin Islands), was legalized by an adviser to the top official. He laundered USD 5.5 million by concluding an agency agreement in January 2017. And in April-August 2018, he laundered another 2.8 million euros as payment under sales contracts.

According to the NABU, measures are being taken to establish the circumstances of legalization of the last part of the unlawful benefit in the amount of USD 5.5 million. The NABU added that measures are being taken to identify the persons involved in the legalization of the last part of the $5.5 million.

Recall

On October 17, 2022, the NABU and the SAPO exposed the former head of the SFS for receiving a record bribe of $5.5 million from the owner of an agricultural holding. US and more than 21 million euros. On February 2, 2023, the investigation against the former head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine and his advisor was completed, and on May 24, the case was sent to court.

