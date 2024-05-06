Over a week Russia attacked Chernihiv region 14 times from the air, with Iskander and drones: civilian infrastructure damaged

Russian troops fired 57 times at Chernihiv region over the past week, including a missile strike and 14 air strikes, causing a fire on civilian infrastructure, said Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv RMA, on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Over the past week, the enemy fired 57 times at 13 settlements in Chernihiv region, during which 333 explosions were recorded," Chaus wrote on Telegram.

According to him, among other things, the enemy launched one missile strike using an Iskander-M missile, 14 air strikes; 8 - using FPV strike drones.

"The shelling caused a fire in the civilian infrastructure," Chaus said.

Russian army shells the border area of Chernihiv region with artillery, mortars and a helicopter: 42 explosions