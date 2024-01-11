Over 90% of Ukrainian enterprises have restarted work since the beginning of the great war - Svyrydenko

More than 90% of enterprises that suspended their operations due to the full-scale invasion of Russia have already resumed their work. This was reported by First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, according to a correspondent of UNN.

More than 90% of the enterprises that have ceased operations since the beginning of the war have resumed their work. - Yulia Svyrydenko said.

Details

According to Svyrydenko, the Ukrainian economy is increasingly acquiring the features of a wartime economy. There are changes that indicate that businesses are adapting to the new conditions and Ukraine is moving into a phase of economic recovery.

The Ministry of Economy recorded the highest growth rates in public administration and defense, thanks to priority funding during the war.

High growth rates were also observed in construction, agriculture, domestic trade, and manufacturing.

At the same time, Svyrydenko said, large-scale financial support played a key role in the stability of the economy.

This allowed us to cover the priority needs of the budget, ensure social spending and maintain financial stability. I would also say that we have created preconditions for macroeconomic stability this year. - the minister said.

Defense accounted for 1.5% of GDP growth this year - Kamyshin

Recall

In 11 months of 2023, GDP growth exceeded 5%, and this trend is expected to continue this year.