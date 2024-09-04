Only one child among the victims of the missile attack in Lviv: SES clarifies data on the dead

Seven people were killed in the Russian attack on Lviv, including a mother and her three daughters. According to updated data, the two older daughters were over 18 years old. This was reported by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

He said that the search and rescue operation ended at 12:20 pm. A total of 150 rescuers and 38 units of rescue equipment were involved, working simultaneously in several locations.

According to him, the right directions were chosen to extinguish the fires, which were promptly localized and eliminated.

Twelve people were rescued. Unfortunately, seven people died, and according to the updated data, one of them was a child - a girl named Emilia, seven years old. The other two girls from this family are already 18 years old - Khorunzhyi said.

Recall

In Lviv, the number of victims of the attack increased to 64 people, of whom more than half were hospitalized and 8 required surgery.

Blood is needed for the wounded: Lviv residents are invited to donate at the City Blood Service Center