Only one child among the victims of the missile attack in Lviv: SES clarifies data on the dead
Kyiv • UNN
The State Emergency Service clarified that 7 people, including one child, were killed as a result of the missile attack on Lviv. 12 people were rescued, the number of injured increased to 64, and more than half were hospitalized.
Seven people were killed in the Russian attack on Lviv, including a mother and her three daughters. According to updated data, the two older daughters were over 18 years old. This was reported by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.
Details
He said that the search and rescue operation ended at 12:20 pm. A total of 150 rescuers and 38 units of rescue equipment were involved, working simultaneously in several locations.
According to him, the right directions were chosen to extinguish the fires, which were promptly localized and eliminated.
Twelve people were rescued. Unfortunately, seven people died, and according to the updated data, one of them was a child - a girl named Emilia, seven years old. The other two girls from this family are already 18 years old
Recall
In Lviv, the number of victims of the attack increased to 64 people, of whom more than half were hospitalized and 8 required surgery.
