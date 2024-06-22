Only in the evening: when will the shutdown schedules be in effect in Ukraine tomorrow

Tomorrow in Ukraine, hourly shutdown schedules will be valid only in the evening - from 19:00 to 23:00, Reports UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

"Tomorrow, June 23, all regional power companies will apply hourly shutdown schedules only in the evening, from 19:00 to 23:00. The reason is a decrease in consumption on a day off," the report says.

