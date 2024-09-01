One person killed and 6 wounded in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 94168 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps
March 1, 03:27 AM

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 68930 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104204 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101005 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 54983 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 211471 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205398 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193249 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 219771 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207597 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 31971 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 46611 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153199 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152280 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156257 views
One person killed and 6 wounded in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling

One person killed and 6 wounded in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26997 views

As a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region, 1 person was killed in Shcherbynivka and 6 were wounded. In total, 2715 people were killed and 5928 wounded in the region, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha.

A person was killed and six others were wounded as a result of shelling by Russian troops in Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports .

On August 31, Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region - in Shcherbynivka. Six more people were injured in the region over the day,

- Filashkin wrote.

Details

According to him, three people were wounded in Dobropillia, two in Lyman and one in Zvanivka.

In total, 2715 people were killed and 5928 injured in Donetsk region. The total number of Russian casualties is excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Image

Ukrainian Defense Forces repel over 50 attacks of Russian Federation in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff01.09.24, 09:36 • 26288 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar

