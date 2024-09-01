One person killed and 6 wounded in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling

A person was killed and six others were wounded as a result of shelling by Russian troops in Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports .

On August 31, Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region - in Shcherbynivka. Six more people were injured in the region over the day, - Filashkin wrote.

Details

According to him, three people were wounded in Dobropillia, two in Lyman and one in Zvanivka.

In total, 2715 people were killed and 5928 injured in Donetsk region. The total number of Russian casualties is excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha.

