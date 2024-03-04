One person died in Kherson region due to Russian aggression

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian military shelled 16 settlements in Kherson region. Russian shells damaged nine multi-storey buildings, 16 private houses, administrative buildings, a critical infrastructure facility, educational institutions, a bakery and outbuildings. One person was killed, said the head of the JFO, Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that over the past day, the enemy fired at Sadove, Veletenskoye, Kizomys, Poniativka, Antonivka, Stepanivka, Zelenivka, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Dudchany, Tomina Balka, Sablukivka, Kachkarivka, Kozatske, Vesele and the city of Kherson.

Russian troops shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 9 multi-storey buildings and 16 private houses were damaged .

In Kherson, administrative buildings were damaged by shelling.

As a result of hostile attacks, critical infrastructure, educational institutions, a bakery, and outbuildings were hit in the region's settlements.

One person died as a result of Russian aggression.

