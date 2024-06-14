ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
One enemy "shahed" shot down in Mykolaiv region at night

One enemy "shahed" shot down in Mykolaiv region at night

Kyiv  •  UNN

On the night of June 14, air defense forces shot down one enemy “shahed” in Mykolaiv region, and the day before, Russians fired missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles at villages in the region, damaging buildings and power lines but causing no casualties.

On the night of June 14, in Mykolaiv region, air defense forces shot down one enemy UAV of the Shahed-131/136 type. Yesterday, Russians launched a missile attack on the open territory of the Shevchenkivska community. They also attacked the villages of Dmytrivka and Solonchaky of the Kutsurubska community with an FPV drone. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN

At night, in Mykolaiv region, air defense forces destroyed one enemy UAV of the "Shahed-131/136" type

- wrote Kim.

According to him, yesterday, on June 13, at 09:00, the enemy sent an FPV-type kamikaze drone at Dmytrivka village of Kutsurubska community. The attack damaged an outbuilding. There were no casualties.

In the afternoon, on June 13, at 13:54, the enemy launched a missile attack on an open area outside the Shevchenkivska community. There were no casualties. 

In addition, at 16:10, Solonchaky village of Kutsurub community was attacked by FPV kamikaze drones. A power line was damaged. As a result, two settlements of the community were de-energized, but the power supply has now been restored. No one was injured.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising