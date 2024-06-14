One enemy "shahed" shot down in Mykolaiv region at night

On the night of June 14, in Mykolaiv region, air defense forces shot down one enemy UAV of the Shahed-131/136 type. Yesterday, Russians launched a missile attack on the open territory of the Shevchenkivska community. They also attacked the villages of Dmytrivka and Solonchaky of the Kutsurubska community with an FPV drone. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.

At night, in Mykolaiv region, air defense forces destroyed one enemy UAV of the "Shahed-131/136" type - wrote Kim.

According to him, yesterday, on June 13, at 09:00, the enemy sent an FPV-type kamikaze drone at Dmytrivka village of Kutsurubska community. The attack damaged an outbuilding. There were no casualties.

In the afternoon, on June 13, at 13:54, the enemy launched a missile attack on an open area outside the Shevchenkivska community. There were no casualties.

In addition, at 16:10, Solonchaky village of Kutsurub community was attacked by FPV kamikaze drones. A power line was damaged. As a result, two settlements of the community were de-energized, but the power supply has now been restored. No one was injured.

