On the left bank in Kyiv street was flooded due to an accident at the water supply network
Kyiv • UNN
On Prazhs'ka street in Kyiv, the water supply network was damaged, and the emergency repair team of Kyivvodokanal is examining this place, and the authorities promise to inform residents separately if the water supply is temporarily stopped.
In Kyiv, on Prazhs'ka Street, in the Dnipro district, there was an accident on the water supply system, flooded the street, KCSA reported on Monday, writes UNN.
Details
"On Prazhs'ka street, the water supply network was damaged with a water leak to the outside," KCSA reported in social networks.
The site, as indicated, is being examined by the emergency repair team of Kyivvodokanal.
In case of temporary termination of water supply, the authorities promise to inform separately.