On Constitution Day, Zelensky awarded Ukrainians with state awards. Journalist Oleksandr Martynenko and physician Iryna Tsybukh received posthumous awards

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 49281 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 55618 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 78972 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 165966 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 212618 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 131558 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 361297 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180040 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148726 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197482 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 29548 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 41972 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 48898 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 59312 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 43605 views
On Constitution Day, Zelensky awarded Ukrainians with state awards. Journalist Oleksandr Martynenko and physician Iryna Tsybukh received posthumous awards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 41229 views

On the Constitution Day of Ukraine, President Zelenskyy presented state awards to military personnel and civilians who defend and strengthen Ukrainian statehood, including posthumously awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to fallen soldiers and presenting other high honors for their courage and service.

On Constitution Day, Zelensky awarded Ukrainians with state awards. Journalist Oleksandr Martynenko and physician Iryna Tsybukh received posthumous awards

On the Constitution Day of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to the military and other professions who protect and strengthen Ukrainian statehood, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Administration.

"Today we celebrate the Constitution Day, one of the elements that make statehood real. And it is also the day of those people who, with their devotion to Ukraine, faith in Ukraine and their courage, ensure that all elements of our constitutional statehood remain strong, effective, remain ours - Ukrainian," the President said.

Zelensky called on Ukrainians to always remember the price of our country's independence. The audience observed a minute of silence in memory of all those who gave their lives for Ukraine.

The Head of State handed the "Golden Star" orders to the families of the fallen Heroes. They were posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine:

Junior Sergeant Volodymyr Karachun. He personally destroyed more than three dozen occupants. Together with his comrades, he saved the lives of two tankers. During the assault by the Russian occupiers, he was wounded in the right forearm, but continued to fire with his left hand. Thanks to the warrior and his comrades, the enemy retreated, but began to shell the positions with artillery. One of the shells hit near the trench where Volodymyr Karachun was located, killing the soldier.

Senior soldier Vitaliy Dobrovolsky. He fought at the Donetsk, Chernihiv and Kharkiv directions. During a shelling near Bakhmut, he sustained numerous injuries and shrapnel wounds to his legs, but after treatment continued to perform combat missions. He was killed by an enemy sniper's bullet last March when he was providing medical aid to a wounded soldier.

Senior soldier Vasyl Kosovskyi. He participated in the defense of Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions. In a battle with the Wagner PMC, he killed at least seven enemies, and thanks to this, his unit was able to get out of the encirclement. Vasyl Kosovskyi was killed by a Russian sniper in the Serebryansky Forest.

Five soldiers were awarded the Cross of Military Merit:

Colonel Oleksiy Maistrenko. Between September and November last year, the unit under his command destroyed about 850 occupants, more than 40 tanks and armored personnel carriers, nearly 60 artillery systems and mortars, about 50 military vehicles, more than 300 UAVs, 7 electronic warfare and electronic warfare systems, 6 air defense systems, 15 ammunition depots and more than 50 enemy fortifications.

Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Smalko. He organized the defense and stopped the enemy's advance in Zaporizhzhia in March 2022. In the fall of the same year, he participated in the Kherson counteroffensive. He led an infantry battalion and subordinate forces, organizing the defense of Soledar.

Senior Sergeant Dmytro Volkov. He performed combat missions in the Zaporizhzhya and Avdiivka directions. This year, in February, he personally organized the training of combat groups to perform tasks near the settlements of Berdychi and Stepove.

Lieutenant Colonel Anton Zadorozhny. Last year in December, he led a group of National Guardsmen who moved to the site of the UAV crash in the Serebryanske forestry area. He noticed the approach of an enemy group, opened precision fire with a machine gun and killed eight Russian occupiers, while the rest of the soldiers destroyed enemy firing positions.

Chief Sergeant Kyrylo Chumachenko. He led an assault group that received a combat mission to recover a lost position near the village of Kurdyumivka. Using a sniper rifle, the border guard destroyed an enemy patrol, which allowed them to approach and start a battle. Under heavy fire, the Russian occupiers left their position and retreated.

The President also awarded the defenders with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the I, II and III degrees, "For Courage" of the I and II degrees and the Order of Danylo Halytskyi.

In addition, on the occasion of the Constitution Day, Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards and conferred honorary titles on doctors, educators, energy workers, journalists, volunteers, artists, scientists, athletes, builders and lawyers.

In particular, Oleksandr Martynenko, the founder and longtime head of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, was posthumously awarded the Order of Merit, Second Class. His son Andriy received the award. Iryna Tsybukh, a combat medic with the Hospitallers and manager of the National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine, was also posthumously awarded the Order of Courage, III class. Her parents received the award.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
